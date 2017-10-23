A mother and her two daughters have burnt to death in a fire‚ suspected to have been started by her boyfriend‚ who is a member of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

The incident occurred in Mhluzi near Middelburg on Friday night‚ Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

“The male friend was allegedly spotted driving into the alleged girlfriend’s house in an SANDF minibus a few minutes before the house caught alight‚” Hlathi said.

“When members of the community were trying to extinguish the fire‚ the male friend was spotted hitch-hiking back to the army base in Middelburg.”