Man held after mom, two girls die in fire
A mother and her two daughters have burnt to death in a fire‚ suspected to have been started by her boyfriend‚ who is a member of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).
The incident occurred in Mhluzi near Middelburg on Friday night‚ Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.
“The male friend was allegedly spotted driving into the alleged girlfriend’s house in an SANDF minibus a few minutes before the house caught alight‚” Hlathi said.
“When members of the community were trying to extinguish the fire‚ the male friend was spotted hitch-hiking back to the army base in Middelburg.”
Police investigations have revealed the soldier allegedly bought 50 litres of petrol prior to the attack. An empty 25l petrol container was found in the partially burnt minibus on the property.
The soldier sustained burn wounds to his arms and hands in the blaze.
“It is alleged the man arrived at his workplace guardroom and informed the guards he sustained the injuries while trying to assist his girlfriend who had been struck by lightning‚” Hlathi said.
The 48-year-old man was admitted to the MidMed Hospital under police guard.
The girls‚ aged 17 and 10‚ were declared dead at the scene‚ while their 39-year-old mother died in hospital several hours later. – TimesLIVE