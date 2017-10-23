Kwazakhele murder suspected hit

Two people were killed in the latest suspected hit murder in Nelson Mandela Bay over the weekend.

Someleze Lupuwana, 27, and his girlfriend Thandokazi Mali, 22, were gunned down inside their flat at the Single Man quarters in Kwazakhele, at about 1am on Sunday morning.

Police have since revealed that nothing was stolen during the murder, leading detectives to suspect that the murder is linked to another hit murder.

However, police suspect that Lupuwana was involved with a gang as he was currently out on custody for robbing a shop in Kwazakhele in July.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that while the motive was unknown, the murder was being investigated as a possible hit murder.