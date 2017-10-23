Jikelezas show they are going places in townships

Informal taxis ever-present in Bay as cheap mode of transport – but not all impressed

Love, hate or even fear them, but South Africa’s unique jikeleza informal public transport services have become an integral part of inner township travel in Nelson Mandela Bay due to their affordability and convenience.

And with the city’s train, bus, private minibus and conventional taxi services forming a loose public transport hierarchy – with each mode offering different pricing, routes and destinations – jikelezas occupy a unique niche by operating exclusively within the Bay’s impoverished, sprawling townships. As a result, jikelezas are either loved as a convenient, affordable, pick-up and direct-to-destination option, or hated as law-flouting traffic menaces. But whether the small passenger cars used as jikelezas are driving the local economy and employment, or just driving some up the wall, this mode of transport appears set to be a permanent feature of townships. A snap survey of jikeleza operators and passengers showed there were many factors driving the young industry, with self-employment in a job- scarce environment being among the primary factors for drivers. Sakhiwo Tshangela, 36, of Zwide, who has been a jikeleza driver for five years, said he got his licence in Peddie and started using the family car as he could not find a job. “I told my father I would drive the family car and try to make a bit of money from transporting people,” he said. On a good day, Tshangela earns R300 in the week and R700 at weekends. “I do this to help provide for my family,” he said. Ludidi Dumakude, 40, of Kwazakhele, said he started driving a jikeleza after he was retrenched two years ago. “I lost my job and was stressed about how I would make money. I then decided to become a full-time jikeleza driver. Although it doesn’t match the salary I used to get, it helps and we don’t go hungry.” When asked about a driver’s licence, Dumakude said: “I really think that if you can drive you do not need a piece of paper to validate your coordination skills.” Driver Dumisa Mathole, 28, of KwaDwesi Extension, said crime was likely preventing the sector from growing. “It is still one of the biggest challenges we face, as people are sometimes wary of getting into the car, especially females. People could get robbed and have their belongings taken by individuals posing as jikeleza drivers.” Asanda Booi, 24, of Wells Estate, said she was robbed in a jikeleza in 2014. “So I do not trust them,” she said. Booi said she was with a friend and they had wanted to go to Motherwell.

“When we got into the jikeleza, there was one guy sitting in front. We said we were going to the Sasol garage in NU6. The driver drove straight past. “He then told us to hand over our belongings. He then dropped us off in the middle of the road leading to Addo.” But teacher Linda Mnyameni, 52, who is a regular jikeleza passenger, said: “I take a jikeleza every day. Apart from minor delays such as stopping for petrol, I have never had a bad experience.” On the other side, motorist Lindikhaya Nkwenkwezi, 31, of New Brighton, admitted he was a bit intolerant of jikeleza drivers on the road as “most of them do not obey the rules”. Representing the formal minibus taxi industry, Xaba Msuthwana, who is a community representative officer for the Uncedo Taxi Association, said they had never managed to formalise jikelezas. “Previously we had relations with jikeleza drivers, but we were overpowered by ordinary people driving jikelezas independently, who pirated the routes allocated to jikelezas that belonged to us. Now we no longer have jikelezas in our association.” Gregory Rockman, chief executive of Laphum’ilanga, an umbrella organisation representing the Bay’s minibus taxi industry, said: “Jikelezas form an integral part of the public transport system as they offer mobility, and mobility grows the economy.” He said the jikelezas were not a threat to minibus businesses. “They go to the corners that other forms of public transport do not. The evolution of the taxi industry started with jikelezas about 40 years ago.” Bay National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry deputy secretary Mandla Msizi said it was unfortunate that jikelezas were not correctly regulated. “The unfortunate part comes in where the regulation of these small vehicles used to transport the locals within the townships has no clear government management strategy. “Hence, we now see the proliferation of these cars which are either unroadworthy, crime-ridden, a major contributing factor to accidents or operated by young, unlicensed drivers. Nelson Mandela Business Chamber spokeswoman Cindy Preller said the organisation supported the concept of internal transport modes, but called for formalisation and regulation. The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality – which shares responsibility for traffic management in townships – has very little data on the growing industry. “Unfortunately, it is very difficult to get statistics on the number of accidents caused by jikelezas. “It is just as difficult to say exactly how many of them are operating on the roads as they are very hard to distinguish from [other] cars,” spokesman Kupido Baron said.