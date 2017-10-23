Eskom may cut power to Makana
Eskom is threatening to pull the plug on the Makana municipality if it fails to settle its more than R52-million debt.
In adverts in The Herald and its sister paper the Daily Dispatch last week, Eskom notified those likely to be affected that failure to pay would lead to the outages from December 8.
“Makana local municipality [Grahamstown] is currently indebted to Eskom in the amount of R52 366 866.70 for the bulk supply of electricity, part of which has been outstanding and in escalation from 3 November 2016,” the advert said.
Makana is not the first municipality to face being cut off.
There were reports last month on an 11th-hour deal between the provincial treasury, three municipalities owing a collective bill of R125-million and the power utility.
The municipalities are Inxuba Yethemba in Cradock and Middelburg, Walter Sisulu in Jamestown and Burgerdorp, and Raymond Mhlaba, which covers the towns of Alice, Fort Beaufort and Adelaide.
All entered into payment agreements with Eskom.
“Makana municipality’s breach of its payment obligation undermines and places in jeopardy Eskom’s ability to continue the national supply of electricity on a financial, sustainable basis,” Eskom said.
Makana spokeswoman Yoliswa Ramoloko failed to respond to e-mailed questions at the time of writing.
Eskom provincial spokesman Zama Mpondwana said the interruption of bulk electricity supply in Makana would continue indefinitely unless a new agreement regarding payment was reached.
Interruptions would be between 6am-8am and 5pm7.30pm on weekdays, and between 8.30-11am and 3pm5.30pm on weekends.