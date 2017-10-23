Eskom may cut power to Makana

Eskom is threatening to pull the plug on the Makana municipality if it fails to settle its more than R52-million debt.

In adverts in The Herald and its sister paper the Daily Dispatch last week, Eskom notified those likely to be affected that failure to pay would lead to the outages from December 8.

“Makana local municipality [Grahamstown] is currently indebted to Eskom in the amount of R52 366 866.70 for the bulk supply of electricity, part of which has been outstanding and in escalation from 3 November 2016,” the advert said.

Makana is not the first municipality to face being cut off.

There were reports last month on an 11th-hour deal between the provincial treasury, three municipalities owing a collective bill of R125-million and the power utility.