EC in shock over accident that killed 9 people

The Eastern Cape is still reeling after an accident that killed nine people on the R63 between Adelaide and Fort Beaufort last night.

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana sent condolences to the families of the deceased. She also urged motorists to be cautious on the roads.

Nine people – five women and four men – died when a truck and a Toyota Tazz collided head-on around 8.30pm last night.

Tikana said the nine were declared dead on the scene. It is alleged that the driver of the Toyota Tazz lost control of his vehicle and collided with the truck.

It is alleged that driving under the influence of alcohol‚ speeding and overloading were the main contributors to the accident‚ Tikana’s statement read.

“We would like to make an appeal to our motorists to respect the rules of the road. It takes only a second for a fatal accident to occur while the pain and suffering lasts much longer. We call on all road users to take responsibility for themselves and those around them when making use of the road‚” she said.

Adelaide police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.