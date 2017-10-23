Dreams of flying high

Student pilot wants to show youngsters sky is the limit

Inspired by making a boy’s dream to fly for the first time come true, Tatenda Chigwada, 26, has dedicated all his spare time to creating the Dream Alive Foundation.

Aimed at giving back by taking children on an aircraft up and over Port Elizabeth, Chigwada said the foundation also intended to show kids that, in life, anything was possible.

Chigwada, a third-year aviation student at the Madiba Bay School of Flight, which is based at the Port Elizabeth Airport, had to clock just two more hours to ensure he had 100 hours of flying time without an instructor before securing his commercial pilot’s licence. With his remaining two hours, he chose to take Simbongile Ndara, 14, on his very first flight. “After having taken Simbongile to fly for his first time, I realised I’d like to do more of it,” Chigwada said on Saturday. “I want to do more and help people, not just children, to realise anything is possible and that your circumstances shouldn’t determine your future. “I’ve approached various people for assistance and, as time goes by, I’m planning on doing more to ensure that each sponsored individual who comes here, whether a child or a young adult, sees the endless possibilities. “I’ve asked for a few hands in this and even approached some of my colleagues here at the school to assist me whenever they can. “Brian Chadzingwa – who is also a friend of mine – will be taking up today’s [Saturday’s] sponsored child,” he said. Chigwada was assisted by Alison Colin, education director at One Life Child South Africa, to identify Simbongile for the project. On Saturday, Sinesipho Zake, 21, got to fly for the very first time.

Colin said she was proud of the initiative Chigwada was heading up and that it made her happy he was willing to spend so much of his time making a difference. “What I like about what he’s doing is that he is exposing kids and young adults to the endless opportunities that are out there for them,” she said. “A lot of the kids we work with come from poverty-stricken backgrounds and they aren’t always exposed to what is out there. “But with what Tatenda has initiated, we hope for them to break away from discouraging ideas.” At first scared of being in the sky, Zake admitted it was exciting. “I’ve never flown before and I didn’t think I would any time soon. I am definitely going to tell my peers back home of this,” she said. “After this I will also encourage others to work hard and tell them there is a lot we can do out there.” Madiba Bay School of Flight safety manager Michael Langford said: “What Tatenda has done is amazing for people who want to fly but probably don’t have the means to. “We’re here to assist Tatenda in whatever way we can. “For instance, when he wants to take up one of the sponsor children, we will make sure to have an aircraft available.”