Victor Mlotshwa‚ who was filmed begging for his life as he was forced into a coffin in Middelburg‚ Mpumalanga‚ last year‚ wants his attackers to spend at least 15 years behind bars‚ the High Court sitting in Middelburg heard on Friday.

This was according to a social worker who had consulted with Mlotshwa as well as Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson who are convicted of trying to kill him.

The social worker‚ who may not be named‚ said Mlotshwa had informed her that this would be a just sentence for his accused.

Following these criminal proceedings‚ Mlotshwa intended to pursue a civil case against the two.

He wants to claim R400 000 for the embarrassment he faced after a video of him crying and clapping his hands as he begged for his life to be spared.

Jackson and Oosthuizen were arrested after a video they took of themselves forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin went viral.

Mlotshwa had testified that the two men had suddenly attacked him as he waited to hitch hike.

The two, however‚ said they had found Mlotshwa in possession of suspected stolen copper cables.

The cables were never found.

The wives of the two accused also consulted with the social worker.

They informed her of how they hoped the court would show mercy to their husbands‚ adding that their children would suffer immensely if they were to be incarcerated.

Meanwhile the two accused‚ who had testified that they had seen nothing wrong with what they had done‚ sang a different tune on Monday.

They alleged that they were remorseful for their actions and said they had regretted not taking Mlotshwa to the police station after they had caught him with the cables.

The matter continues.

– TimesLIVE