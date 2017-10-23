Bid to cut cost of Ironman repairs

Metro seeks cheaper way to fix only parts of championship route

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is mulling over the idea of only repairing parts of the Ironman World Championship route to cut costs ahead of the showpiece in September.

This comes after the city initially proposed redirecting R13-million that was set aside for the resurfacing of roads in wards to fixing the 40km Ironman route.

The proposal sparked a massive backlash from opposition parties and residents.

The city needed about R200-million to upgrade the stretch of road that runs from Marine Drive up to Sardinia Bay Road and then on to Seaview Road.

The route needs urgent fixing to match the international standards required to host the Ironman World Championship.

But on Thursday, mayor Athol Trollip withdrew the item on the agenda that proposed redirecting the R13-million before the council had the opportunity to debate it.

Budget and treasury political head Retief Odendaal said the city was now looking at upgrading only parts of the road, which would significantly reduce the costs.

Odendaal could not say yet how much the city would now need or which parts of the route would be upgraded.

“We are doing a new cost analysis on a cheaper way to fix certain sections of the roads and the mayor wanted to make sure that we have a final costing before there is an item to council.

“We are not going to do all of the work that was anticipated previously – there are sections that must be done and will be done,” Odendaal said.