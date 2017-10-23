Bid to cut cost of Ironman repairs
Metro seeks cheaper way to fix only parts of championship route
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is mulling over the idea of only repairing parts of the Ironman World Championship route to cut costs ahead of the showpiece in September.
This comes after the city initially proposed redirecting R13-million that was set aside for the resurfacing of roads in wards to fixing the 40km Ironman route.
The proposal sparked a massive backlash from opposition parties and residents.
The city needed about R200-million to upgrade the stretch of road that runs from Marine Drive up to Sardinia Bay Road and then on to Seaview Road.
The route needs urgent fixing to match the international standards required to host the Ironman World Championship.
But on Thursday, mayor Athol Trollip withdrew the item on the agenda that proposed redirecting the R13-million before the council had the opportunity to debate it.
Budget and treasury political head Retief Odendaal said the city was now looking at upgrading only parts of the road, which would significantly reduce the costs.
Odendaal could not say yet how much the city would now need or which parts of the route would be upgraded.
“We are doing a new cost analysis on a cheaper way to fix certain sections of the roads and the mayor wanted to make sure that we have a final costing before there is an item to council.
“We are not going to do all of the work that was anticipated previously – there are sections that must be done and will be done,” Odendaal said.
He said they were confident they would secure grant funding in the adjustment budget to be tabled in council in February.
“The reality, however, is that even if we get grant funding, it won’t be enough.
“There was a lot of hype around infrastructure but nothing is final until it is in the budget.”
ANC councillor Rory Riordan said the biggest issue was fixing parts of the roads as the municipality did not own certain sections. “Everyone in the house wants the Ironman to go ahead but it is currently mired in illegalities.
“It is illegal for council to spend ratepayers’ money to develop something owned by a private sector entity or other levels of government.”
Riordan had intended to table a motion of exigency recommending that the council thrash out the illegalities.
“It was obvious the DA was not going to succeed with this item, and the mayor has this policy [that] when it is obvious he is not going to succeed he withdraws an item,” Riordan said.
He said the city needed to consider negotiating with Ironman organisers to change the route altogether.
“We know the mayor approached the provincial government but they have raised nothing and have been unsuccessful.
“They could also negotiate with Ironman and host the event without upgrading the roads and use them as they are,” Riordan said.