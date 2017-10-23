Bethelsdorp dad, 50, shot dead by intruders
A Bethelsdorp woman watched four men shoot her husband several times on Saturday just after the couple had sat down to eat dinner.
Gerald Stuurman, 50, died after being shot in his Homeria Street home.
The four gunmen entered his home and demanded his firearm.
Stuurman’s wife, who asked not be named, said it was only through “God’s grace” that she was still alive.
“All four of the men had guns, they came in with the intention of getting my husband’s firearm,” she said.
“They came in through the front door. As my husband got up from the couch in the lounge, they just started shooting.
“They kept me alive because they needed me to open the safe. They took his firearm, which was locked up, and stole our phones and his wallet.”
Asked how the suspects knew Stuurman had a firearm, she said: “That’s how it goes here.
“These gangsters keep records of everyone and their movements.”
She said she would never forget the feeling of the gun against her head.
“I am so scared they are going to come back and kill me and our three children. It is only through God’s grace that I am still alive.”
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of murder and housebreaking was being investigated.
“At about 7.40pm, [Stuurman] and his wife were watching TV and having supper when four men entered their home armed with firearms.
“When [Stuurman] stood up from his position he was shot several times in the upper body.
“The suspects stole two cellphones, his wallet and his firearm, which was locked in a safe. There have been no arrests made as yet.”
One of Stuurman’s children, who also asked not to be named, said her father was a general factory worker.
“I don’t understand why people would want to kill my father. He was a good, hardworking, honest man
“If they wanted the gun that badly, I am sure he would have given it to them. It was not necessary to kill the breadwinner of this household.”