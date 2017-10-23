Bethelsdorp dad, 50, shot dead by intruders

A Bethelsdorp woman watched four men shoot her husband several times on Saturday just after the couple had sat down to eat dinner.

Gerald Stuurman, 50, died after being shot in his Homeria Street home.

The four gunmen entered his home and demanded his firearm.

Stuurman’s wife, who asked not be named, said it was only through “God’s grace” that she was still alive.

“All four of the men had guns, they came in with the intention of getting my husband’s firearm,” she said.

“They came in through the front door. As my husband got up from the couch in the lounge, they just started shooting.

“They kept me alive because they needed me to open the safe. They took his firearm, which was locked up, and stole our phones and his wallet.”

Asked how the suspects knew Stuurman had a firearm, she said: “That’s how it goes here.

“These gangsters keep records of everyone and their movements.”