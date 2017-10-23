Apology to Maqhubu over incorrect reporting
In the article “Kings Beach kite fight lands radio presenter and woman in court”, published on Tuesday August 15, it was incorrectly reported that radio presenter Mbulelo Maqhubu appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on a charge of malicious damage to property, and also that he was to return to court on August 29.
Our journalist, Riaan Marais, reported on an altercation between Maqhubu and a woman on a beach following an incident that had involved her kite, which led Maqhubu to lodge a complaint with the Press Council.
The Press Ombud also found that the headline was misleading in that it falsely stated the incident had landed Maqhubu in court.
The Herald apologises for the inaccurate report and any damage it may have caused him.
Visit www.presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.