Apology to Maqhubu over incorrect reporting

In the article “Kings Beach kite fight lands radio presenter and woman in court”, published on Tuesday August 15, it was incorrectly reported that radio presenter Mbulelo Maqhubu appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on a charge of malicious damage to property, and also that he was to return to court on August 29.

Our journalist, Riaan Marais, reported on an altercation between Maqhubu and a woman on a beach following an incident that had involved her kite, which led Maqhubu to lodge a complaint with the Press Council.