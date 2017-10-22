Shame keeps victims quiet

Trauma, powerful emotions prevent sexual abuse survivors from speaking out, writes Angela Daniels

The powerful emotions of shame and guilt are what most often cause victims of sexual abuse to stay quiet, hoping their trauma will eventually dissipate – but it seldom does.

That they only disclose their trauma many years later does not in any way make it less true, clinical psychologist Ian Meyer said yesterday.

In the wake of singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson’s claims that she was raped by Danny Jordaan, as well as the growing number of women who say Hollywood powerhouse Harvey Weinstein abused them, the oft-asked question is: Why did she wait to speak up?

“It’s amazing how survivors, mostly women but not only, feel so ashamed they start to doubt themselves. Did they fight sufficiently? Did they refuse sufficiently?

“And then, many people disbelieve . . . certainly 20 years ago. You try to cope by avoidance and denial, [and] opening a criminal case is intensely distressing and protracted,” Meyer said yesterday.

Ferguson herself has said the idea of opening a criminal case at the time of her alleged rape was intolerable.

But with the onset of the #MeToo social media campaign – that encourages women to speak out about abuse – Ferguson says she found the strength to do so and encourages others to do the same.

“It is a call for all of us to have the courage to move out of places that have shamed us,” she said.

She said the “amazing messages” she had received in response had led to a “surge of healing”.

Meyer too believes the campaign is important.

“These social media campaigns are extremely important. They keep [abuse] in the public consciousness.