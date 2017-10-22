More than 20 people were displaced and 19 structures were destroyed in fires in Cape Town on Sunday.

The city’s fire and rescue team was alerted at 01.00am about a fire in Kuilsriver Industrial area‚ where 14 structures were burning. Fire and rescue services spokesperson Edward Bosch said 23 people were displaced during the fire.

“Two fire engines‚ two water tankers and one rescue vehicle responded. It took firefighters just over an hour to extinguish the fire‚” Bosch said.

The second incident occurred just after 03.00am. Eight people were left homeless in Wallacedene when three structures were destroyed in a fire.

A firefighter was injured in a third fire in Atlantis on the West Coast.

“Just after 8am this morning the fire and rescue service responded to two wood and iron structures set alight in Witsand‚ Atlantis. In this incident one fire fighter sustained injuries after lifting metal sheets that exposed him to open live electrical wiring. The firefighter was treated on scene and transported to hospital‚” Bosch said.