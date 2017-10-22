Details about little kids in SA data leak
Details about children as young as three are contained in a data leak involving the records of millions of South Africans.
Australian web security expert Troy Hunt tweeted that he had found the leak contained the records of millions of South Africans.
The records include those of 12.4 million children and just fewer than 10 million teenagers.
“I was pretty stunned to see that 19% of the records in there are apparently children. That’s not including teenagers either – and if we add them‚ that figure jumps to 29%‚” Hunt wrote.
The data includes‚ among other details‚ people’s ID numbers‚ ages‚ marital status‚ occupations‚ estimated incomes‚ addresses and cellphone numbers.
One of South Africa’s top real estate firms said it was the unwitting source of the data hacked in the largestknown personal data breach in South Africa. The websites of Jigsaw Holdings‚ Aida‚ ERA and Realty-1 were offline yesterday.
Aida chief executive Braam de Jager said he had absolutely no idea how the information had been published on the firm’s server‚ but the matter was being investigated.
He said the information had been bought from credit bureau Dracore in 2014 to trace potential clients who wanted to sell their houses. South Africans can do little about the leak‚ because the data was uploaded on a server that can be accessed and downloaded if people know where to look.
Professor Basie von Solms‚ director of the Centre for Cyber Security at the University of Johannesburg‚ said earlier this week that South Africans were not out of the woods‚ because Hunt and others could have made back-ups of the information.