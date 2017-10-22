Details about little kids in SA data leak

Details about children as young as three are contained in a data leak involving the records of millions of South Africans.

Australian web security expert Troy Hunt tweeted that he had found the leak contained the records of millions of South Africans.

The records include those of 12.4 million children and just fewer than 10 million teenagers.

“I was pretty stunned to see that 19% of the records in there are apparently children. That’s not including teenagers either – and if we add them‚ that figure jumps to 29%‚” Hunt wrote.