Teachers’ watchdog to probe Collegiate scandal
The country’s professional teachers’ watchdog body has launched a probe into a drug scandal which surfaced last month at Collegiate Girls High School.
The South African Council of Educators (SACE) is conducting its own investigation into the incident which could see a teacher banned from teaching.
This comes after visual arts teacher Dewald van der Westhuizen – a student governing body (SGB) appointment – was dismissed after having been found guilty in a disciplinary inquiry of four internal charges.
This included the offering, supply and use of an illegal substance in front of two pupils.
The school and the SGB, however, remain mum on the incident.
Should Van der Westhuizen be found guilty at an SACE hearing, he will be removed from the roll of educators, effectively blacklisting him from teaching in South Africa.
SACE legal and ethics manager George Moroasui said an investigator would be sent to PE at the end of the month to assist with gathering details for the probe.
Moroasui said they were also looking into why the school had still not reported the incident to them. But Moroasui said in most cases schools did not know at what stage to report such a matter to the council.
“Schools receive conflicting instructions from the various superiors. Most schools refer the incidences of misconduct to the employer instead, as a safety precaution,” he said.
Moroasui said that they would clarify the procedures with the school to ensure it did not happen again.
Allegations surfaced when two scholars reported Van der Westhuizen to school management in July. On August 25, a hearing was held and Van der Westhuizen was found guilty and subsequently fired.
The police were informed of the matter on August 31.
Van der Westhuizen was departmentally found guilty of:
- Gross unlawful conduct with regard to the offering, supply and use of an illegal substance, namely cocaine, while in the presence of two Collegiate Girls High School pupils;
- Non-execution of employment obligations;
- Organising and advertising of a visual art tour without permission; and
- Negligent conduct – loss of school -allocated laptop.
“Should the educator be found guilty, council has prescribed nothing other than an indefinite striking off from the roll of educators, this means that the educator will no longer be allowed to interact with learners,” Moroasui said.
“Council takes very serious exception to such conduct. It must be borne in mind that a teacher is a parent at all times and stand in stead of the parent in the absence of the latter.
“Imagine a parent feeding his own child drugs, or any child whatsoever? Council will therefore not hesitate to act harshly against any educator behaving as such.”
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed they were not investigating the matter as the school had told them at the time that the matter would be handled internally.
Messages left for Collegiate Girls’ High School principal Melita Bagshaw remain unanswered.
School governing body chairman and Port Elizabeth lawyer Cronje van Zyl was also unreachable for comment despite an e-mail and several voicemail messages left for him.
Responding late yesterday afternoon, Education Department spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said the teacher had not been registered with SACE as he only had a fine arts degree and not an education degree.
For this reason the incident had not been reported to SACE.
“The matter has been closed because he is no longer in the employ of the school. There is nothing to investigate as he has been dismissed. This means the department is satisfied with the process undertaken by the school SGB,” Mtima said.