Teachers’ watchdog to probe Collegiate scandal

The country’s professional teachers’ watchdog body has launched a probe into a drug scandal which surfaced last month at Collegiate Girls High School.

The South African Council of Educators (SACE) is conducting its own investigation into the incident which could see a teacher banned from teaching.

This comes after visual arts teacher Dewald van der Westhuizen – a student governing body (SGB) appointment – was dismissed after having been found guilty in a disciplinary inquiry of four internal charges.

This included the offering, supply and use of an illegal substance in front of two pupils.

The school and the SGB, however, remain mum on the incident.

Should Van der Westhuizen be found guilty at an SACE hearing, he will be removed from the roll of educators, effectively blacklisting him from teaching in South Africa.

SACE legal and ethics manager George Moroasui said an investigator would be sent to PE at the end of the month to assist with gathering details for the probe.

Moroasui said they were also looking into why the school had still not reported the incident to them. But Moroasui said in most cases schools did not know at what stage to report such a matter to the council.

“Schools receive conflicting instructions from the various superiors. Most schools refer the incidences of misconduct to the employer instead, as a safety precaution,” he said.

Moroasui said that they would clarify the procedures with the school to ensure it did not happen again.

Allegations surfaced when two scholars reported Van der Westhuizen to school management in July. On August 25, a hearing was held and Van der Westhuizen was found guilty and subsequently fired.

The police were informed of the matter on August 31.

Van der Westhuizen was departmentally found guilty of: