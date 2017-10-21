Safe city for all the aim of new security boss

Successful career in the police will stand metro director in good stead, write Gareth Wilson and Siyamtanda Capa

Armed with more than 30 years in law enforcement and a passion for Nelson Mandela Bay, newly appointment safety and security executive director Brigadier Keith Meyer has vowed to formulate a plan aimed at a safer city for all.

His appointment was made official by the metro council on Thursday evening. He replaces former safety and security head Linda Mti, who resigned last year, with Shane Brown acting in the interim.

Safety and security political head John Best said he was confident Meyer’s experience would help the department reach its goal of being a safer city.

“With acting positions you find that people don’t want to take decisions because they are not longterm. When you have a permanent appointment you have special key performance indicators that you can set for your executive director that work with the department’s plan.”

Best said Meyer had scored the highest points during interviews.

Meyer, who is the youngest of six children, grew up in Port Elizabeth’s gang-ridden Schauderville before joining the police in 1985.

“I grew up in Port Elizabeth and this makes me even more devoted to our beautiful city. I believe I am up to the task and want to reassure all those who have put their confidence in me, I will not let you down,” Meyer said.

An advocate and former firefighter, Meyer has headed several high-level probes, including the killing of witnesses as well as the arrest of the so-called Mill Park rapist in 2005.

Currently Meyer, who is a father of two, is the deputy cluster commander overseeing seven Port Elizabeth stations, including Humewood, Walmer and Gelvandale.

He established the country’s first Cluster Operational Command Centre (COCC) last year, where he was appointed as a part of the police national management intervention team which oversees the country’s police ser vice.

In 2010, he headed the 2010 World Cup venue operation centre, where he co-ordinated 2 300 law enforcement officials from different agencies.

“It is sad to leave the police after spending most of my life here. They have made me the man I am today.

“This is a new chapter in my life and there is no greater honour than serving the people of the Bay,” he said.

“I come from a family that never had a lot of money. My father was a normal worker and my mother was a housewife. Putting me through school was already a financial burden on the family.

“My teachers were very disappointed in my decision and always pushed me to do something more with my life as they saw potential in me.”

They wanted him to study further, a desire he was to fulfil in due course.

In 1983 Meyer finished his matric at David Livingstone Secondary School in Schauderville.