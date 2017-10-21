Poor poll turnout ‘fault of old SRC’

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) has blamed the former leadership of Nelson Mandela University’s student representative council for the poor turnout at the polls of this week’s elections.

Sasco regained control of the council (SRC) in a landslide victory claiming 15 of the 21 seats, but their 4 073 votes from a total of 6 709 were dwarfed by the potential number of voters which is in excess of 26 000 registered students at the university (NMU).

Speaking at a press conference at the Florence Matomela regional ANC office yesterday, Sasco regional secretary Noxolo Koko said the Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (Daso) was partly to blame for the poor turnout.

“Through observations, particularly at NMU under the leadership of Daso, student participation and activism has died down. Students simply go from their rooms to class and labs and return to their dorms.

“There is no activism, no engagement – that is one of the reasons participation is so low. And a part of the mandate given to us is to revive student participation within all of campuses,” Koko said.

In response, Daso Eastern Cape deputy chair Azola Mboniswe said: “We reject that statement. During our leadership a number of campaigns and platforms were initiated aimed at encouraging robust conversation with aspects and role-players at university including the VC [vice-chancellor].