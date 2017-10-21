Poor poll turnout ‘fault of old SRC’
The South African Students Congress (Sasco) has blamed the former leadership of Nelson Mandela University’s student representative council for the poor turnout at the polls of this week’s elections.
Sasco regained control of the council (SRC) in a landslide victory claiming 15 of the 21 seats, but their 4 073 votes from a total of 6 709 were dwarfed by the potential number of voters which is in excess of 26 000 registered students at the university (NMU).
Speaking at a press conference at the Florence Matomela regional ANC office yesterday, Sasco regional secretary Noxolo Koko said the Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (Daso) was partly to blame for the poor turnout.
“Through observations, particularly at NMU under the leadership of Daso, student participation and activism has died down. Students simply go from their rooms to class and labs and return to their dorms.
“There is no activism, no engagement – that is one of the reasons participation is so low. And a part of the mandate given to us is to revive student participation within all of campuses,” Koko said.
In response, Daso Eastern Cape deputy chair Azola Mboniswe said: “We reject that statement. During our leadership a number of campaigns and platforms were initiated aimed at encouraging robust conversation with aspects and role-players at university including the VC [vice-chancellor].
“Last year we were forced to elect an interim SRC because of the Fees Must Fall protest. This interim structure failed to implement a lot of the regular platforms which encouraged student activism and social cohesion. But under our leadership these platforms were active.”
Winning the election at NMU places Sasco in a unique position whereby they have acquired SRC presidency at tertiary institutions across the region including East Cape Midlands campuses, PE College and Rhodes University.
Sasco presidential candidate Bamanye Matiwane said the organisation had already started to work on their mandate prior to the elections.
“We were confident of this victory and as such have already worked on the mandate and engaged stakeholders on priority issues. When we take office it is time to implement this mandate to allow for a transformation of the tertiary sector.
“The main priorities include security and creating a more democratic society by eradicating all inequalities through free education. Secondly, the issue of the LGBTQ community. Then the university also needs to acknowledge not only students and staff but workers on campus.
“Lastly, we are making a call to the ANC saying that we are tired of [mayor Athol] Trollip. He is victimising our students . . . students buying electricity while in private buildings must end.”