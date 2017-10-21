The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given President Jacob Zuma until November 30 to make further representations on whether or not he should be prosecuted.

But Zuma’s further representations should relate only to issues not previously considered when then acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mokotedi Mpshe made his decision in 2009‚ the NPA said.

Mpshe’s decision not to continue the prosecution of Zuma on corruption charges was reviewed and set aside by the high court in Pretoria last year. This month‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed an appeal by the NPA and Zuma.

Yesterday‚ the NPA said the appeal court specifically recorded that when Mpshe publicly announced his decision to discontinue the prosecution of Zuma‚ he considered four issues submitted by Zuma’s legal representatives.

These are the substantive merits‚ the fair trial defences‚ the practical implications and considerations of continued prosecution, and the policy aspects militating against prosecution.

The SCA said Mpshe could find nothing in respect of the first three grounds that militated against the continuation of the prosecution.

“The NDPP [Shaun Abrahams] is of the view that in light of the judgment of the SCA‚ it appears that any further representations envisaged by Mr Zuma should relate to issues not previously considered‚” NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said.

“As a result‚ Mr Zuma has been advised through his lawyers that he has until November 30 2017 to submit any envisaged representations to the NDPP.”