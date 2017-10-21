Now metro dumps embattled KPMG
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will terminate its contract with auditing firm KPMG after an urgent motion was passed in council.
The exigency motion, tabled by the EFF, called for the immediate termination of the contract between KPMG and the city, which was due to end in May next year.
The contract will instead end in February.
The auditing firm has been in the headlines recently over work it did for the Gupta family and for its admission that work it did for SARS was flawed.
The motion also called for the review of all past work done by KPMG and that the firm pay back money paid to it for any poor work.
But the city opted to keep the firm on for three months to allow a formal hand-over of all relevant documents to a new auditing firm.
In the motion, EFF councillor Zilindile Vena said the party believed the audit firm “had been involved in a Gupta-led syndicate to loot state resources”.
“And by their own admission of unacceptable conduct, it is in the interest of tax- and ratepayers that all contracts with KPMG be cancelled.”
Vena said the “unacceptable conduct” might have had a negative effect on work done in the past while also affecting work the firm might still do for the city.
“Hence it would be proper for all municipal departments to review all work done by KPMG in the past until present.”
In an interview, Vena said the EFF were not happy that the termination would only happen after three months.
“Three months is too long and they need to move fast. There is a risk with working with the firm because it is under pressure.”
Vena said the party asked that the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac), along with the budget and treasury committee and the corporate services department draw up an exit plan and a report by November 30.
KPMG has been managing the metro’s ethics hotline and its audit and risk plan for the past three years.
ACDP councillor and Mpac chairman Lance Grootboom said he was concerned three months would not be enough and would have preferred that the council agreed to allow the firm to work until the contract expired.
“We cannot immediately cut ties with KPMG . . . it’s going to be a huge risk for the municipality.”
He said the move would mean municipal employees could have time to loot the city’s coffers.
“They must decide if they choose corruption or to have us phase the firm out, otherwise our internal controls will be weak.”
Grootboom said they would start working on the exit strategy.
Corporate services political head Dean Biddulph said he could not say how the move would affect the municipality.
“The institution will have to evaluate all the implications – contractually, legally – and assess the resources required to exit in a way that does not negatively impact the institution nor expose the institution to any risk.”
KPMG communications head Pierre Jacobs could not be reached for comment.