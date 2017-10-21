Now metro dumps embattled KPMG

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will terminate its contract with auditing firm KPMG after an urgent motion was passed in council.

The exigency motion, tabled by the EFF, called for the immediate termination of the contract between KPMG and the city, which was due to end in May next year.

The contract will instead end in February.

The auditing firm has been in the headlines recently over work it did for the Gupta family and for its admission that work it did for SARS was flawed.

The motion also called for the review of all past work done by KPMG and that the firm pay back money paid to it for any poor work.

But the city opted to keep the firm on for three months to allow a formal hand-over of all relevant documents to a new auditing firm.

In the motion, EFF councillor Zilindile Vena said the party believed the audit firm “had been involved in a Gupta-led syndicate to loot state resources”.

“And by their own admission of unacceptable conduct, it is in the interest of tax- and ratepayers that all contracts with KPMG be cancelled.”

Vena said the “unacceptable conduct” might have had a negative effect on work done in the past while also affecting work the firm might still do for the city.

“Hence it would be proper for all municipal departments to review all work done by KPMG in the past until present.”

In an interview, Vena said the EFF were not happy that the termination would only happen after three months.