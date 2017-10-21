Man in court after relative raped, killed
A Port Elizabeth man accused of raping a relative before smothering her to death with a pillow, appeared in the city’s high court yesterday.
The 23-year-old Missionvale resident, who cannot be named until he pleads to the rape count, will stand trial next year.
It is alleged he raped Martha George, 59, on the morning of July 13 2015 after spending the night at her house.
It is alleged that after George’s boyfriend left for work, the man gave a youngster living on the premises money and sent him to the shop to buy bananas.
While the teen was at the shop, he allegedly raped George, who was still sleeping in her bed.
When the boy returned, he allegedly found the accused sitting on top of George while smothering her with a pillow.