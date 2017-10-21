Explosive new book lifts lid on how ANC insiders milked millions from metro

A web of lies, threats and a sophisticated political syndicate designed to milk a city dry. This is how an insider has described the last years of the ANC’s rule in Nelson Mandela Bay.

In a tell-all book to be launched in Port Elizabeth on Monday, businessman and former ANC Bay leader Crispian Olver blows the lid on the inner workings of what he said were political gangs that siphoned millions out of the metro’s coffers.

The book, titled How To Steal A City, offers a rare insider’s account into behind-the-scenes dealings by prominent personalities, some of whom had become synonymous with the city’s biggest corruption scandals.

A seasoned government bureaucrat, Olver was commissioned by then minister Pravin Gordhan in 2015 to head a clean-up intervention in the metro.

He likened what he said were the metro’s shadow operations to the state capture phenomenon unfolding nationally.

“I had been familiar with the day-to-day fiddling of the procurement process,” Olver said in an exclusive interview this week.

“What I didn’t understand was how you could capture an entire organisation and subject it under your will. The sheer extent of their determination was jaw-dropping. It was carefully thought out.” Olver refused to have extracts of the book published in the media until the launch on Monday.

The book dedicates chapters to focus areas, including the municipality’s human settlements department, the Integrated Public Transport System, the disciplinary processes held against accused officials, the ANC’s municipal election campaign and its scramble for funding.

Olver was also part of the ANC regional task team’s fundraising committee.

It is this role that placed him at the crossroads between being a corruptionbuster and a potential accomplice as the ANC grew more desperate to raise campaign funds last year.

In the book, Olver admits that he compromised his integrity.

“I don’t think I did anything illegal, but I did use my position to influence administration people and decisions,” he said. “In this book I am trying to be as honest as possible. I’m not trying to point a finger. But I hope that I am being as self-critical as I am about others.

Asked if he was concerned about possible legal challenges by those implicated in the book, Olver said: “Some may challenge it, but I’m not sure if that will be in their best interest.

“I wrote this book from recorded interviews, forensic archives and audit reports. My facts are carefully referenced.”

Olver painted a picture of a powerful faction of the ANC, which he said had over the years disintegrated based on looting patterns.