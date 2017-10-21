Hlaudi says he likes education

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says education should not only be about acquiring certificates, but knowledge should be a pillar on which society stands.

He was speaking in Pretoria at yesterday’s launch of the Ulwazi Ngamandla Youth Initiative’s project to send black children to university.

“In life‚ if you come from a poor family you should see that as a positive thing. Work hard and believe in yourself,” Motsoeneng said.

“I want to challenge intellectuals [and] ask them what education is. Is it when you have a paper on the wall or when you have knowledge?

“For example‚ I’m very intellectual and educated‚ don’t make a mistake about that‚ but I have never been to university. I am not implying that education is not important, but make sure it adds value.