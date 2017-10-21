Hlaudi says he likes education
Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says education should not only be about acquiring certificates, but knowledge should be a pillar on which society stands.
He was speaking in Pretoria at yesterday’s launch of the Ulwazi Ngamandla Youth Initiative’s project to send black children to university.
“In life‚ if you come from a poor family you should see that as a positive thing. Work hard and believe in yourself,” Motsoeneng said.
“I want to challenge intellectuals [and] ask them what education is. Is it when you have a paper on the wall or when you have knowledge?
“For example‚ I’m very intellectual and educated‚ don’t make a mistake about that‚ but I have never been to university. I am not implying that education is not important, but make sure it adds value.
“I like education [but] only when it adds value. Some may not know and suggest that I am against education‚ but I fund students from where I come from.”
Motsoeneng said young people should believe in themselves and their dreams despite their circumstances.
“As black people, we don’t believe in ourselves‚ and if we don’t‚ who will? Have a vision‚ plan‚ action and implementation. We must make sure our children are educated.
“But what kind of education are we talking about? We need to stop challenging young people to only be lawyers and doctors and so forth‚ because careers such as plumbing are very important.”
Khumbuza Bavu founded the initiative in partnership with Transnet in a programme associated with Kip McGrath Education Centres. “What we do is adopt schools and automatically any learner in that school qualifies to get our help‚” Bavu said.