Eskom case presenter fired after altercation with journalist

The case presenter in the disciplinary hearing of suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko has been fired by the power utility after an altercation with a journalist.

Sebetja Matsaung engaged in a heated exchange with Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Friday evening after the hearing adjourned.

Eskom issued a statement on Saturday after a video of the altercation emerged. The footage shows Matsaung being physically restrained from attacking Mantshantsha while shouting derogatory terms and expletives at the journalist.

A confrontation between @Eskom_SA evidence leader Sebetja Matsaung and @SikonathiM. Please note this is not the full video, oy a snapshot. pic.twitter.com/YOHEHQh4XK — Kyle Cowan (@CowansView) October 20, 2017

“Eskom condemns Matsaung’s behaviour in the strongest terms possible. We wish to convey our unreserved apologies that this unfortunate incident occurred‚” the statement read.

Meanwhile the hearing‚ which was due to continue on Monday‚ has been postponed until a new evidence leader can be appointed.

“We anticipate this will take up to three days to finalise‚” the statement concluded.