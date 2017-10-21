Disciplining child claim no defence
Telling the court you were spanking, or disciplining, your child is no longer a valid defence when parents face charges of abusing their children.
Following a high court judgment earlier this week, the legal defence of “reasonable chastisement” is no longer an acceptable defence when parents are accused of physically abusing their children.
In her judgment, Gauteng High Court judge Raylene Keightley found the common law defence of reasonable chastisement to be unconstitutional and said it should no longer apply in South African law.
The case before court was an appeal where a man was convicted of assaulting his 13-year-old son and wife at their home.
The man accused his son of watching pornographic material on an iPad and when the boy denied it the man accused the boy of lying and struck him multiple times with a closed fist.
Later that same day the man accused his wife of having an affair before going through her cellphone and assaulted her as well.
He appealed his conviction. Regarding the assault on his wife, he claimed he had been defending himself as she had attacked him first, and regarding the assault on his son he used the defence of reasonable chastisement. His appeal was unsuccessful.
Keightley also took the opportunity to order that the defence of reasonable chastisement be declared unconstitutional .
“Courts have a constitutional obligation to develop the law to bring it in line with the values that underlie our constitution,” Keightley said in her ruling.
The court approached a number of human rights, child protection and religious organisations to weigh in on the matter, with varying perspectives brought before court. After considering all the submissions before court she ruled that this particular defence be declared unconstitutional.
The Quaker Peace Group, one of the organisations approached for input on the matter, saw this as a breakthrough for children’s rights, and chairwoman Carol Bower said they were elated by the ruling. “With a defence like reasonable chastisement still in play children actually enjoyed less protection than adults.
“We are ecstatic because we have been fighting for a ruling like this.
“We already live in such a violent society and disciplining children through beatings tells them that bigger, stronger people can impose their will on others through violence. There are better forms of punishment.”
She said it was unlikely that children would flood the police with accusations of parental abuse as a very small of percentage of child abuse was ever reported. But it would mean reported cases would be tried fairly.
However, executive director of Freedom of Religion South Africa Michael Swain believes the ruling could go against many religious beliefs about how parents discipline their children.
“We are absolutely against any forms of abuse against children, but scripture allows for parents to chastise their children within reason. Therefore we believe a judgment like this is perhaps unfortunate,” Swain said.
“The common law sufficiently defined the difference between reasonable chastisement and the abuse of children. In the matter before court it was clear the father was abusing his child, we do not dispute that. But not allowing any reasonable chastisement goes against religious beliefs.”
Swain said there was a twoweek period wherein the ruling could be appealed. “We are still in the process of working through the judgment, and maybe we will consider taking the matter further,” he said.
This ruling will not be applied retrospectively and will have no bearing on cases where the reasonable chastisement defence was used in the past.