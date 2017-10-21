Disciplining child claim no defence

Telling the court you were spanking, or disciplining, your child is no longer a valid defence when parents face charges of abusing their children.

Following a high court judgment earlier this week, the legal defence of “reasonable chastisement” is no longer an acceptable defence when parents are accused of physically abusing their children.

In her judgment, Gauteng High Court judge Raylene Keightley found the common law defence of reasonable chastisement to be unconstitutional and said it should no longer apply in South African law.

The case before court was an appeal where a man was convicted of assaulting his 13-year-old son and wife at their home.

The man accused his son of watching pornographic material on an iPad and when the boy denied it the man accused the boy of lying and struck him multiple times with a closed fist.

Later that same day the man accused his wife of having an affair before going through her cellphone and assaulted her as well.

He appealed his conviction. Regarding the assault on his wife, he claimed he had been defending himself as she had attacked him first, and regarding the assault on his son he used the defence of reasonable chastisement. His appeal was unsuccessful.

Keightley also took the opportunity to order that the defence of reasonable chastisement be declared unconstitutional .

“Courts have a constitutional obligation to develop the law to bring it in line with the values that underlie our constitution,” Keightley said in her ruling.