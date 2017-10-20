If Zuma axes me, I’ll accept it – Cyril

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed rumours that he is next in line to face the axe‚ telling parliament that he serves at the pleasure of the president.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu asked him about rumours that he would be removed.

Ramaphosa said: “It is the president’s prerogative to remove me and if the decision is so, I’ll accept it and will continue to serve the people of South Africa – in one form or another.”

After this week’s cabinet shuffle‚ reports came that Ramaphosa could be next, targeted in a similar way as ex-finance minister Pravin Gordhan on an “intelligence report”.