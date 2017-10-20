Woman savagely beaten in robbery

A Gamtoos woman was savagely beaten and admitted to hospital yesterday after a house robbery near the river mouth. Wilma van Rooyen, 66, was beaten with a pipe by four men who entered her log cabin in Mauritzkraal near the river slipway – close to the Gamtoos Mouth Resort – at about 9am.

The incident has sent shock waves through the community, with residents suspecting it could be the same culprits who – carrying a panga – attacked another home owner last week.

Yesterday, Van Rooyen was rescued by a couple who spotted her running in the road to get help.

Gamtoos resident Wilna Nice and her husband were driving towards the R102 when they spotted a bloodied Van Rooyen.

“We were actually very frightened. She was running down the road screaming, with her arms in the air.

“Her entire face was covered in blood. It was so bad you could barely see her face,” Nice said.

“When we realised she needed help, we stopped. She was crying and very much in shock.”

Nice said they alerted Smhart Security and called an ambulance.

“It was very chaotic. She told us that she was doing the washing and was about to walk outside when four men ran into the house.

“They tied her hands and feet together so she could not run away.

“She said they beat her with a pole and the one robber wanted to shoot her. He kept telling the others that they must just kill her.”

Nice said the men had fled in a dark vehicle, with a fifth man believed to be driving the getaway car.

Smhart Security owner Carl Trahms said his team had arrived soon after getting the call.