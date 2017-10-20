Latest:
News 

Men think they can get away with rape‚ says commissioner

Nomahlubi Jordaan 0 Comment

Men often condone rape and don’t call one another out‚ a leading human rights official has said.

“Few of us will call each other out and say: ‘You will not rape in my name and continue to be my friend as if nothing happened‚’” said Mbuyiselo Botha‚ a commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality speaking on Radio 702.

“There is a notion that there are no consequences. I will literally get away with it.”

He said rape had nothing to do with a sexual urge‚ but more with how men view women.

“It is about power. There’s a notion that women’s bodies belong to us. The issue of ownership is critical on how we view women’s bodies.”

He said boys should be taught at a young age that they have no right over anyone’s bodies.

“Respect for women’s bodies‚ respect for your own body‚ as a young boy‚ is fundamental.

“Men should be saying: ‘No rape should happen in my name.’ By keeping quiet‚ we are colluding‚ we are condoning rape.”

A number of women have spoken out about being raped over the past week‚ including former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.

You May Also Like

Brave attempt to save partner ends in double death

TMG Editor 0

Woman abducted, raped after robbery

TMG Editor 0

Various areas in lockdown for Operation Fiela

Dorette De Swart 0

Leave a Reply