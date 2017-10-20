Fewer snakes expected this summer

Bay residents can expect to see fewer snakes slithering around this summer, as a massive drop in sightings of the reptiles has been reported.

This was the message from Sandula Conservation owner and snake expert Mark Marshall, who said the year-on-year trend showed a decrease in snake activity across the metro.

Marshall said that over the past three weeks he had caught six puffadders across the metro compared with the 30 he caught during the same period last year.

“While there are bound to be some sightings in the Bay, I predict that there will be a lot less puff-adders and cobras compared with previous years,” he said.

“However, I think we will see more activity from frog-eating snakes purely because of the recent rains which have led to wetter conditions in the veld.

“That, in turn, leads to an increase in frog populations which would mean that your frog-eating snakes such as night-adders, skaapstekers and redlipped herald snakes would become more active.”

Marshall said that between October last year and January this year he had caught 149 puff adders.

“We can expect to see different snakes out and about this year,” he said.

“Cape cobras and boomslangs like hot, dry weather so they are going to be less active.