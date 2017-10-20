‘Danny must admit guilt’
Ferguson wants apology from Jordaan for her alleged rape
Healing and forgiveness – and for Danny Jordaan to admit he has done wrong. That is what Jennifer Ferguson hopes to achieve by telling her traumatic story of alleged rape at Jordaan’s hand. That, and opening a conversation she believes must be had in South Africa about the country’s troubled legacy of violence and rape.
Already another woman had come forward saying she too was raped by Jordaan, Ferguson said yesterday from her home in Sweden.
“Just yesterday [Wednesday] I got a message from somebody who experienced the same thing with him.
“I don’t know if she will be ready to disclose . . . a relative of somebody in a very high position. It’s a big step to step out,” she said.
The 56-year-old singer and former ANC member of parliament has spent the past two days – since revealing her alleged rape – facing an overwhelming barrage of questions while also coming to terms with speaking out 24 years later.
And while Ferguson is resolute in her call “for all of us to have the courage to move out of the places that have shamed us”, Jordaan has gone to ground.
Phone calls, WhatsApp messages and visits to his home have yielded no response from the South African Football Association (Safa) boss and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.
Yesterday, a person who answered the intercom at his Summerstrand home said he was not there.
Ferguson adds that she does not want to commit to opening a criminal case against Jordaan for the rape alleged to have taken place at the Holiday Inn on the Port Elizabeth beachfront in 1993.
She has vacillated on that point during various interviews, in some saying should many women come forward, she might.
But at lunchtime yesterday, after hours of interviews, an exhausted-sounding Ferguson said: “This hasn’t been my intention. If you’ve only got so many years to live you have to ask: how are you going to live them?
“Part of healing is coming forward with the truth. If Danny could come forward in truth . . . and an apology,” she said, as her voice trailed off.
Asked whether she believed that would ever be a reality, she said: “Our country has done so many truly amazing meetings between perpetrators and survivors.
“This is not a new conversation for us in South Africa.
“The TRC process started in ‘94 and for all its flaws and shortcomings it was a revolutionary model.
“We [Ferguson and Jordaan] met in this terrible space. Who knows how he is processing this.
“Maybe there is going to be something good out of this.”
Ferguson said the past 24 years had been peppered with bouts of disassociation, alienation of her own sexuality and delayed post-traumatic stress.
And then the social media campaign #MeToo broke – and with it something inside her.
“It all feels so unreal. #MeToo opened me up. I was in a state of shock reading all those things,” she said. The impetus she gained from the campaign allowed Ferguson to sit down and write, initially just a Facebook post alluding to rape by a man in a powerful position.
“I had lots of responses, with one asking who it was. It hadn’t been my intention to name him, but something felt uneasy and I was wrestling with it.
“I went to sleep and when I woke up it wasn’t even a decision. I wrote the post in five minutes and then I could post in peace. You know it is the right action when it is peaceful.”
But naming a man like Danny Jordaan is not a simple thing and while she was unaware of the attention that would come her way, her brother – who works in media – knew.
“He phoned me and said ‘A tidal wave is building. Are you ready?’ I had a blog that had been lying dormant and that’s when I went and wrote the blog [post]. It took about half an hour.
“There’s a flow that comes with telling the truth. It was written with integrity and a power comes out of that,” Ferguson said.
Contained in the blog are shocking details of violence and fear.
Ferguson is unwavering in her belief that to change violence in South Africa dialogue must take place and that there should be no space for those who speak up to be victimised. “Look at Kwhezi. “They put her in a box. “It was a rite of fire, a witch hunt.
“The court case was a humiliation and she had to flee,” she said of Fezekile Kuzwayo, who accused President Jacob Zuma of rape. “We crucify speakers of truth. What we need is for people to scrutinise their own vulnerabilities and fragility.”
While Ferguson has found her voice, Jordaan, Safa officials and members of the ANC, of which Jordaan is a high-ranking member, have remained silent.
When asked yesterday for a response to the allegations, ANC regional spokesman Gift Ngqondi said: “The difficult part with this issue is that it is only the word of Jennifer Ferguson and we have not heard the word of Comrade Danny Jordaan, so it will be difficult for us to respond.
“It will be premature for us to respond because when we respond it needs to be in a very detailed manner . . . once we have received the facts from both sides.”
Asked about Jordaan’s whereabouts, he said: “Again it is a difficult question because most of the time Danny Jordaan is preoccupied with Safa activities.
“Our understanding is that most of the time he is based in Johannesburg.”
Safa spokesman Dominic Chimhavi did not respond to requests for comment.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said for police to investigate, Ferguson would need to come forward and open a case. – Additional reporting Tremaine van Aardt