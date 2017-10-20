‘Danny must admit guilt’

Ferguson wants apology from Jordaan for her alleged rape

Healing and forgiveness – and for Danny Jordaan to admit he has done wrong. That is what Jennifer Ferguson hopes to achieve by telling her traumatic story of alleged rape at Jordaan’s hand. That, and opening a conversation she believes must be had in South Africa about the country’s troubled legacy of violence and rape.

Already another woman had come forward saying she too was raped by Jordaan, Ferguson said yesterday from her home in Sweden.

“Just yesterday [Wednesday] I got a message from somebody who experienced the same thing with him.

“I don’t know if she will be ready to disclose . . . a relative of somebody in a very high position. It’s a big step to step out,” she said.

The 56-year-old singer and former ANC member of parliament has spent the past two days – since revealing her alleged rape – facing an overwhelming barrage of questions while also coming to terms with speaking out 24 years later.

And while Ferguson is resolute in her call “for all of us to have the courage to move out of the places that have shamed us”, Jordaan has gone to ground.

Phone calls, WhatsApp messages and visits to his home have yielded no response from the South African Football Association (Safa) boss and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

Yesterday, a person who answered the intercom at his Summerstrand home said he was not there.

Ferguson adds that she does not want to commit to opening a criminal case against Jordaan for the rape alleged to have taken place at the Holiday Inn on the Port Elizabeth beachfront in 1993.

She has vacillated on that point during various interviews, in some saying should many women come forward, she might.

But at lunchtime yesterday, after hours of interviews, an exhausted-sounding Ferguson said: “This hasn’t been my intention. If you’ve only got so many years to live you have to ask: how are you going to live them?

“Part of healing is coming forward with the truth. If Danny could come forward in truth . . . and an apology,” she said, as her voice trailed off.