‘Bootcamp’ for young designers

Port Elizabeth’s Threads fashion bootcamp saw 18 young Bay designers learn not only how to pitch their range and make a deal, but also how to sell ice to Eskimos and “speed date” this week.

A review committee of five fashion and business personalities grilled the aspiring designers during the incubator on Wednesday at the Standard Bank regional head office in Newton Park.

Threads Stitched by Standard Bank, in association with Mercedes-Benz, is a new national fashion accelerator programme which received 400 applications for 80 places at four bootcamps held this week across the country.

Thanks to the involvement of Bayborn designer Laduma Ngxokolo, the city was included with Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town for the project started by Fashion entrepreneurs Tania Habimana and Desiree Brouwer to upskill burgeoning fashion moguls.