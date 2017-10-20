Bid to scrap Ironman post unsuccessful

Opposition parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay council found themselves in a tight spot yesterday as they failed to reverse the appointment of Ironman Championship boss Rebecca Nyangaresi-Gatang’I.

The meeting scheduled for September 21 could not continue when it failed to reach a quorum.

Despite some snags, with proceedings adjourned twice for councillors to caucus amid confusion over whether it was a continuation of the hung September 21 meeting or an ordinary council meeting, business proceeded.

But with ANC councillors Andile Lungisa and Litho Suka not in council yesterday, it was left with a 59-59 split.

Yesterday’s meeting was the first successful council meeting after the removal of former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani on August 24.

The appointment of a project manager for Ironman dates back to July and was one of several items the DA-led coalition agreed to forge ahead with after a tied vote.

Councillors yesterday also demanded to be told why the resolution to have a new deputy mayor was not being implemented. Mayor Athol Trollip withdrew some critical items on the agenda, including an item that would have seen a total of R13-million taken from money set aside for resurfacing roads in Bay wards and redirected towards upgrading the Ironman route.

The city is expected to host the spectacle on September 1 and 2 next year.

ANC councillor Mbulelo Gidane tabled the motion to have Nyangaresi-Gatang’I removed, with all money paid to her recovered.

“This appointment is illegal. We want it to be reversed and we want whatever money that she has been paid to be paid back by whoever approved this. This position is not even in the organogram,” Gidane said.

Gidane suggested that the metro reinstate suspended IPTS director Faith Rapetsoa and have acting IPTS manager Lutando Mabhoza take over the job.

The report by Trollip sought to regularise Nyangaresi-Gatang’I’s appointment by having the council endorse the 17-month contract. The report also recommended that she be back-paid for work done since July 1.

It is unclear how much the appointment will cost the taxpayer. Her contract is expected to expire in December next year – three months after the event has taken place.

Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels reiterated Gidane’s sentiments and said the dates of the contract did not make sense. “The dates and the recommendations by the mayor disturb me; there is something very wrong here. The mayor recommends she be paid even long after the event has passed, for this twoday event? Come on,” he said. Daniels previously vied for the position of deputy mayor when he entered the coalition, before subsequently withdrawing from the coalition. EFF councillor Yoliswa Yako agreed with Daniels. “This lady [NyangaresiGatang’I] has already been acting. She has already been doing the job but we have not as a council endorsed it as we should.