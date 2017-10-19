Firm ‘has no idea’ how SA’s biggest breach of personal info happened

One of South Africa’s top real estate companies has admitted to being the unwitting source of the largest known personal data breach to date in the country.

It has also been ascertained that the dump of personal information – estimated at 31.6 million records – includes the estimated income‚ addresses and cellphone numbers of the likes of President Jacob Zuma‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The information originated from Jigsaw Holdings, which includes Aida‚ ERA and Realty-1.

Aida chief executive Braam de Jager said they had absolutely no idea how the information had been published on their server before it was removed yesterday afternoon.

“I have called forensic guys into my office who are busy investigating all of these things right now‚” he said.

The information‚ which was available for download until yesterday morning‚ had been bought from credit bureau Dracore in 2014, he said.

The information contains among other things the ID numbers‚ age‚ location‚ marital status‚ occupation‚ estimated income‚ physical address and cellphone numbers of millions of South Africans.

De Jager said they had bought the information to track down potential clients who might want to sell their houses.

“If we arrive at a house and a tenant tells us that he knows the owner wants to sell the house‚ we ask them who the owner is.

“They often do not know who the owner is. We then go and extract that specific property’s information based on the address to get the owner’s information.”

Dracore chief executive Chantelle Fraser said they were not responsible for publishing the information and had no knowledge of how external companies used it.