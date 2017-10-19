The dying wish of Life Esidimeni patient Jaco Stolts’s father was that his mentally challenged son would be taken care of.

Now his sister Sandra de Villiers cannot come to terms with Stolts’s death at the hands of a state institution.

De Villiers was the first family witness to testify in the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings that have been set up to answer on why this tragedy, in which at least 141 adult psychiatric patients died, occurred.

Her testimony shocked the audience. Stolts‚ who had the mental capacity of a nine-year-old‚ “was happy with so little and just wanted pens and paper to draw”, De Villiers recalled.

But eventually a lack of water and food, and poor care led to him dying at Mamelodi Hospital.

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and the director of mental health in Gauteng, Makgoba Manamela, forced Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients into ill-equipped NGOs.

Stolts had lived at the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Home for 18 years‚ but in May last year he was “sacrificed” to make way for Life Esidimeni patients and moved into an NGO on the centre’s premises‚ De Villiers said.

On a visit there‚ when her brother drank two litres of Coke and was still thirsty, she realised something was wrong.

De Villiers organised with Solidarity trade union to donate food‚ linen‚ clothes‚ and other items to the ill-equipped NGO.

A few weeks later‚ without her knowledge‚ Stolts was moved back to the Cullinan centre‚ which was by now bursting at the seams with Life Esidimeni patients.

In September last year‚ when she noticed how sick he was and heard him coughing‚ she took him to a private doctor because there was “never a state doctor at Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre”.

She said Stolts had said he was being hit‚ but was too scared to tell her by whom.

Doctors found marks and injuries on his body and said he was dehydrated and malnourished‚ and had very high blood sugar. He was given a prescription. De Villiers returned him to the centre.

“He was crying‚ saying‚ ‘don’t leave me here’. I felt like I was leaving him in a jail.”