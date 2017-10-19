Sasco wins NMU elections

Sasco have regained controlled of the Nelson Mandela University Student Representative Council (SRC) following the day long student elections yesterday.

While thousands of students took to the polls yesterday, Sasco said they were quietly confident of the win based on preliminary results.

The official results will only be released later today, however NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela confirmed preliminary results indicated a victory for Sasco.

The preliminary results sees Sasco claiming eight seats in the student council, followed by Daso with four seats and the EFF with one seat.

According to Sasco regional secretary Noxolo Koko, they did not doubt the outcome of this year’s elections, with the party claiming the top spot across all five of NMU’s campuses.

“We were expecting the win this year, because of the ongoing ground work laid throughout the year by our members, who actively engaged with students and responding to their issues.

“The students feel they again have someone who will actively represent them, instead of simply acting as tool of engagement with management. This year’s leadership is very inclusive and represents all students,” Koko said.