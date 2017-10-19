Partly-buried, days-old baby found abandoned

Police look for mother after little girl left to die in bushes

A three-day-old baby – partially covered in soil – was found on Tuesday after being dumped and left to die in the bushes near Kwadwesi. Police and social workers are looking for the mother or relatives of the baby girl.

A case of child abandonment and attempted murder has been opened for investigation by the police.

The child, who was naked, was discovered by children playing nearby at about 4pm.

Police suspect the baby had been dumped in the bushes – less than 100m from the nearest shack – earlier in the day.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said when the children had found the baby they ran to get help.

“Police were alerted a short while later. Ambulance personal stabilised the baby girl and rushed her to Dora Nginza Hospital where she is recovering and being cared for,” he said.

Beegte said the child was believed to have been born at Dora Nginza Hospital earlier in the week.

“There was a sticker found on the child’s body which is from the hospital’s paediatric ward,” he said.

“Detectives are consulting the hospital to establish the identity of the mother.”