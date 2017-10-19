Napdi hails retired teachers

The unsung heroes and heroines whose unwavering dedication to the northern areas has seen them continuing to influence their community well after retiring took centre stage at the annual Napdi (Northern Areas People Development Initiative) Honouring Our Educators event.

The awards, hosted at the weekend, saw a large group of former and current education role players congregate at the Famhealth Centre in Gelvandale.

Now in its third year, the event aims to pay tribute to retired teachers who in some way are still involved in either their schools or serving in their community. The event is staged through the Northern Areas Alumni Network, operating under the auspices of Napdi.

Napdi trustee and coordinator of the event Nadia Domingo said it had been a special privilege for her to contribute to the honouring of these passionate educators.

“People like Mr [Mohammed] Hoosen and Mrs [Lizette] Nagan did not give up so much to educate next generations in the hope of one day being honoured. No, they prepared meticulous lessons, spent their days marking tests and examinations and travelled long distances by bus to support their learners at sporting events, without expecting anything in return,” Domingo said.

“While our recipients would prefer to continue, even after their formal retirement, to work without being made a fuss of, Napdi believes it is very important that their contributions be documented.”