Socialite and convicted murderer Rajiv Narandas has a sore throat – and went as far as the Durban High Court to force prison authorities to hand over medication and throat lozenges.

This emerged nearly a month after his legal team secured a late-night court order‚ over a weekend‚ to have an antibiotic and medicated lozenges delivered to the flamboyant killer‚ in Westville Prison.

But in court yesterday that order was set aside after lawyers acting for the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) punched holes in its legitimacy.

The court heard that Narandas’s mother‚ Rosanne‚ had visited him in prison last month and found him to be unwell.

When prison authorities refused to allow hand-delivered medication from outside the fences‚ the pair turned to court.

No supporting documentation or medical reports had been submitted in support of Narandas’s ailments‚ and the court file contained only a single page.