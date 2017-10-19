Customs officials and detector dogs intercepted heroin‚ illegal skin lightening cream and suspected counterfeit clothes with a combined value of over R20-million in three difference incidents at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport today.

In the first incident‚ the South African Revenue Service said a detector dog reacted positively to a parcel of mascaras travelling to Liberia.

A physical inspection found 15.63kg of heroine with street value of R3.1-million concealed in the lids of the mascara.

In the second incident‚ a shipment originating from Lagos destined for Durban‚ and declared as ‘Hair Attachments’‚ was intercepted and found to contain 2‚469 kg of illegal skin lightening cream with a value of R12.9-million.

Finally‚ SARS officers intercepted a shipment of 7‚380 shirts valued at over R6.2-million declared as ‘Consolidation’ emanating from Hong Kong via Dubai and destined for Durban. Physical examination the contents of the shipment were found to be branded football shirts suspected to be counterfeit.

The shipments were detained for further investigation.