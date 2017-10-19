Dames ‘asked by Gigaba advisor to see some people’ about coal

Former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames has told MPs that he discussed coal supply contracts with a member of the Gupta family at a meeting brokered by a former advisor to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Dames said the meeting took place at the offices of an IT firm owned by the Guptas‚ Sahara Computers.

Testifying before the public enterprises committee’s inquiry into state capture and responding to a question by DA MP Natasha Mazzone‚ Dames said he was asked by then public enterprises minister Gigaba’s adviser Siyabonga Mahlangu to “see some people”.

Dames had been an employee of Eskom from 1987 and rose through the ranks to occupy various senior positions‚ inclu- ding serving as chief executive for four years‚ before resigning in March 2014.

Under tough questioning from MPs‚ Dames said he did not know who the people he had met were but said he believed one of them was one of the Gupta brothers.

He said the meeting had been strange and had made him very angry.

Dames said he told Mahlangu after the meeting to “never bring these people to me again”.

“He arranged a meeting where I was present. It was somewhere in Midrand.