Digital era takes toll on eyes
Vision-related problems on increase but many not aware of link with device usage
Blurred vision, back and neck ache, and headaches are all symptoms of prolonged screen time – but while digital device usage is soaring, awareness of digital eyestrain is still low.
This is according to a new international survey carried out by pharmaceutical company Novartis which surveyed 6 000 people.
To mark Eye Care Awareness Month this October, Novartis South Africa highlighted the impact of prolonged use of digital devices on the eyes of device users.
The chief scientific officer and medical director at Novartis South Africa, Nicola Lister, said people were spending an increasing amount of time using digital devices including laptops, tablets and phones.
However, many were not aware that they risked digital eyestrain – eye and vision-related problems that result from long computer, tablet, e-reader and cellphone use.
“It is important to note that prolonged screen time can increase eye discomfort, causing dry or irritated eyes and eye fatigue,” Lister said.
Other symptoms of digital eyestrain were red eyes, blurred vision, back and neck pain, and headaches. The level of discomfort appeared to increase with the amount of digital screen use, she said.
Local optometrist Dr Robert Nettl said last week he was very worried about the increasing number of vision problems among children due to the use of digital devices.
He said many children between Grade R and Grade 3 had problems in school that could be related to their visual development.
Lister said several studies had shown that extended use of digital devices might cause changes in blinking patterns, leading to a higher prevalence of dry eyes.
Blink rates while viewing digital screens for long periods at a time decrease by about 40-60%.
A normal blink rate is considered to be 10 to 16 blinks per minute.
Novartis partnered with Dr Esen Akpek, professor of ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and the Institute for the Future to conduct a global consumer survey on eyestrain caused by the use of digital devices.
Akpek said the survey found:
- Consumers reported experiencing dry, irritated eyes, blurred vision, eye fatigue, and headaches after spending as little as two hours staring at one or more devices.
- Despite this, 64% of respondents did not make the connection between their digital device use and eyestrain symptoms.
- 51% of global consumers said their digital device usage had increased from the previous year.
- Headaches were the most common symptom, with 55% reporting this after extended device usage.
- 64% of global consumers were required to use digital devices for four or more hours a day, yet 43% of employees said productivity declined after more than four hours.
- The majority of consumers (74%) said their employers did not offer any education to minimise digital eyestrain. But 78% said they would participate in such training if offered by their employers.
There was a growing need to create awareness of the long-term effects that increased digital device usage had on the eyes, Lister said.
To prevent eyestrain:
- In a statement from lens manufacturer Zeiss, a 20-20-20 rule is proposed – every 20 minutes look away for 20 seconds at something 20m away.
- Optometrist Dr Robert Nettl proposes using the distance from elbow to chin to make sure eyes are far enough from a screen. He also proposes looking away at a distant object and taking regular breaks.
- Zeiss advises putting a Post-It note on your computer screen in a reminder to blink.
- Ironically, there is an app to test digital eyestrain that can be downloaded from the Google App Store.