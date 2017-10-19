Digital era takes toll on eyes

Vision-related problems on increase but many not aware of link with device usage

Blurred vision, back and neck ache, and headaches are all symptoms of prolonged screen time – but while digital device usage is soaring, awareness of digital eyestrain is still low.

This is according to a new international survey carried out by pharmaceutical company Novartis which surveyed 6 000 people.

To mark Eye Care Awareness Month this October, Novartis South Africa highlighted the impact of prolonged use of digital devices on the eyes of device users.

The chief scientific officer and medical director at Novartis South Africa, Nicola Lister, said people were spending an increasing amount of time using digital devices including laptops, tablets and phones.

However, many were not aware that they risked digital eyestrain – eye and vision-related problems that result from long computer, tablet, e-reader and cellphone use.

“It is important to note that prolonged screen time can increase eye discomfort, causing dry or irritated eyes and eye fatigue,” Lister said.

Other symptoms of digital eyestrain were red eyes, blurred vision, back and neck pain, and headaches. The level of discomfort appeared to increase with the amount of digital screen use, she said.

Local optometrist Dr Robert Nettl said last week he was very worried about the increasing number of vision problems among children due to the use of digital devices.

He said many children between Grade R and Grade 3 had problems in school that could be related to their visual development.