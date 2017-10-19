A five-year-old Milnerton‚ Cape Town‚ boy would have received a “rock-star” welcome complete with banners‚ balloons and crowds when he arrived at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport today.

But Aleem Bowman succumbed to cancer just three days before his dying wish could be fulfilled.

Aleem captured the hearts of thousands of Facebook users last week when the Little Fighters Cancer Trust made an urgent plea for donations to fund his wish to play with the dolphins at uShaka Marine World.

The trust offers various types of support to children with cancer and their families throughout the country.

The boy‚ who was diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma a year ago‚ had heard about the aquarium from a child who shared his room at the Red Cross Hospital.

“Aleem was friends with another Little Fighter who lost his fight last year‚ but who‚ before he died got his greatest wish and was able to visit Durban and have a very special interaction with the dolphins at Ushaka Marine World,” trust project manager Mandie Erasmus said.