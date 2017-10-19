Court win for anti-frackers

Judge throws out environmental protection regulations put in place by mining minister

In an important victory for the anti-fracking lobby, the Grahamstown High Court has declared that the environmental protection regulations formulated by the mining minister were invalid and illegal.

In “the most measurable victory yet” for the 400 Karoo landowners represented by 16 individuals and organisations who brought the application, Judge Gerald Bloem set aside the minister’s formulation of the regulations, which should by law have been formulated by the environment minister.

He instructed that the regulations should be reconsidered, and ordered the respondent, the minister of mineral resources, to pay the applicants’ costs.

“It’s not the end of the whole debate,” attorney Derek Light, for the landowners, said yesterday.

“But it goes a long way to ensuring the proper controls and regulations that we have been fighting for.”

The landowners have challenged the fracking applications by Bundu, Falcon and Shell on several fronts, calling for a swathe of studies including on environmental impact and agri-job loss concerns, the volume of gas available and a cost-benefit analysis on whether there is a need to frack.

They also seek to ensure proper regulations are in place if fracking goes ahead and the court case is part of that process.

In terms of a recommendation in the 2012 inter-governmental report on fracking, the government had to “augment regulations” to cater for the industry if it was given the go-ahead.