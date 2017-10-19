‘Black dollar’ fraud case postponed again

The case against two men and a woman who allegedly defrauded an Eastern Cape farmer out of more than R300 000 through a “black-dollar” scam, was delayed once again yesterday for one of the accused to obtain legal representation.

A black-dollar scam entails conning people into believing that pieces of black or coated paper can be turned into bank notes by washing them with chemicals.

Benjamin Shammah and Michael Dave allegedly washed some of the notes in front of the farmer, which indeed turned out to be South African currency.

The farmer then handed over cash.

Shammah, 46, of Uitenhage, Dave, 42, of New Brighton, and Yolandie Jacobs, 30, of Central, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court yesterday.

The case was postponed to October 31 for the state to arrange legal representation on behalf of Shammah.

Dave and Jacobs are represented by private attorneys.

According to the charge sheet, Shammah and Dave befriended a 44-year-old Alexandria farmer, who cannot be named at this stage, and his employee in February 2015.

They then pretended to be former soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).