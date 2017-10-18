Zuma flexes muscles in cabinet reshuffle

President Jacob Zuma yesterday reshuffled his cabinet for the second time this year, once again failing to consult the ANC and its allies, merely informing the party’s top six, ahead of the surprise move. It was his 12th cabinet reshuffle since his first national executive in May 2009.

The move is seen as a bid by Zuma to strengthen his hand ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in December and to reignite the controversial multibillionrand nuclear programme.

The shake-up in the executive saw Zuma placing his key lieutenant David Mahlobo in the critical energy portfolio, a move widely seen to be a push ahead with the touted nuclear deal.

He also expelled his former ally, turned nemesis, higher education minister and SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande.

The move was described as a declaration of war on the alliance – the SACP and Cosatu both called on Zuma to step down following his last reshuffle in March and had been waiting for the axe to fall on their members in the executive ever since.

Zuma’s reshuffle was criticised by the ANC for shifting ministers appointed only in March.

It is also understood some ministers were not informed that they would be shifted or removed until after the news broke yesterday morning.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe raised concerns about moving some ministers who had only been in their positions for six months, saying it could destabilise government and the respective departments. Ministers Mmamoloko Kubayi, Ayanda Dlodlo and Hlengiwe Mkhize were first appointed to the cabinet in March this year during a late-night reshuffle.

All three were yesterday moved to different portfolios.

“Once there is a quick turnover of leadership then there is something that is impacting negatively on stability, firstly on that portfolio and then on government,” Mantashe said.

Using a soccer analogy, Mantashe said when making changes to a team, a replacement always had to be an “impact player”.

“No matter how good they may be individually, the impact of moving them around so quickly may be having a destabilising effect,” he said. Nzimande was the only minister left without a job following the reshuffle. He was replaced by Mkhize. Mantashe described his removal as a “pity”. He also confirmed that the ANC’s top officials were not consulted on the reshuffle but merely informed. SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila described the reshuffle as “factional”, saying ministers implicated in state capture allegations had escaped the chop. He said the SACP had not yet decided whether their remaining members in the cabinet would step down following Nzimande’s removal, nor had it decided whether he should remain in parliament as an MP.

Controversial ministers implicated in state capture such as Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown remained in their posts.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the reshuffle was “the latest move in Zuma’s war against anyone who opposes his project of state capture”.

“Jacob Zuma appears to be firing his critics and offering promotions in exchange for support ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in December,” the DA said.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the cabinet reshuffle was a “clear consolidation of the state of capture for the nuclear procurement deal”, as Zuma ally Mahlobo was appointed as the new energy minister.

Mahlobo was replaced at state security by Bongani Bongo, the only new addition to the cabinet.

Malema said the reshuffle was being used to settle political scores and consolidate factional power ahead of the ANC’s high-stakes elective conference.

Political analyst Susan Booysen described the cabinet reshuffle as one of Zuma’s last attempts to prepare for life after the elective conference.

“He is loading the cabinet so that‚ should he fall into misfortune in December‚ there should be a more sympathetic cabinet in place who will treat his proxy well‚” Booysen said.

“He is setting up an even more cosy cabinet‚ more favourable to him.” – Additional reporting by Penwell Dlamini