Three-day-old baby dumped in Kwadwesi Extension

A three-day-old baby – partially covered in soil – has been found dumped in Kwadwesi Extension.

Social workers at Dora Nginza Hospital are looking for the mother or relatives of the newborn baby girl who was found buried in the sand in a bush near Westville.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the baby was found at about 4pm on Tuesday.

“Two children playing in the bushes heard the cries of a baby in the bushes and found a baby who was partially covered in soil,” Beetge said.

“They alerted the police and the baby was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital where he is recovering and being cared for.”

Social worker Pamela Rubushe said the little girl was admitted at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon. She was covered in mud and had a bruise on her chin. Her right arm is not moving.

Rubushe said the child was healthy otherwise.

“She is being observed pending her placement at a place of safety,” she said.

Beetge asked anyone with information regarding the parents to contact Kwadwesi police on 041-405 4700 or 041-405 8512 or Lieutenant-Colonel Singapphi Sijako on 082 302 5961.

*In an earlier version of this article it was incorrectly reported that the baby is male. This information was according to police and has since been changed.