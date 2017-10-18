Suspects arrested for fraud and corruption

Three suspects, aged between 31 and 39, have been arrested on charges of fraud and corruption during a crime intelligence-driven sting operation in Port Elizabeth.

Two of the suspects, a 31-year-old and a 39-year-old, were arrested at the roadworthy centres in North End and Deal Party.

The charges relate to the issuing of fraudulent roadworthy certificates.

Police confiscated documents, computers, routers and an undisclosed amount of cash.

While searching the premises in North End, a police laptop that was reported stolen in 2014 was also seized.

Both suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

A 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday, also on charges of fraud and corruption.

The suspect allegedly falsified licence disks and sold them from his residence in Ezinyoka, Port Elizabeth.

He will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

The official launch of the Safer Festive Season operations took place on October 14 and they will see multidisciplinary law enforcement teams focusing among other things on enforcing road safety relating to drunken driving, speeding and unroadworthy vehicles.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has welcomed the arrests and indicated that the police in the Eastern Cape, “will continue clamping down on corruptive actions of law enforcement officers.

“We remain resolute in eradicating corruption both in the public and private sector.”