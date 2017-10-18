One of two foreign nationals‚ suspected of being behind the biggest drug shipment found in South Africa‚ appeared briefly in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Peter Hering was arrested at Cape Town International Airport on Monday after he arrived from Abu Dhabi.

He had flown to the Netherlands in June shortly after 963kg of heroin was discovered hidden among a consignment of wine‚ ready to be exported to Europe.

He will appear in court again on October 27‚ when he is expected to apply for bail.

Hering has a wife in Strand and has been living in South Africa for more than a decade.

He previously told the Sunday Times that he wished to return to South Africa.

He also pointed fingers at his co-accused Peter Ros‚ a Dutch citizen.

Ros’s girlfriend’s son Mark Rodriquez, 23, is under house arrest in Somerset West while he awaits trial for his alleged role in attempting to smuggle the narcotics.

The Hawks are working with Interpol to secure Ros’s arrest.

Ros is believed to be hiding in the Netherlands or Spain.

Sources close to the investigation said that Hering had handed himself over to authorities because he had “nothing to lose” and that his assets and family were all in Cape Town.