Shots fired at Cape Town Airport

One person has been injured in a shooting at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday morning (18/10/17).

“There was an incident at 05:15am on Wednesday morning. Two vehicles involved at the drop off point. One person wounded. SAPS will be investigating‚” said Robbie Roberts‚ director of law enforcement in the City of Cape Town.

Roberts said the perpetrators fled the scene and are still at large.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting but the police will be looking at CCTV footage from the airport as part of their investigation‚ he said.

Cape Town Airport tweeted: “@capetownint gunshot incident took place. No road closures and all operations are ongoing. Updates will be provided.”

The airport added: “@capetownint there was an incident where someone got shot. Airport operations are ongoing.”

Social media user Valentino tweeted: “Chilling at the check-in counter at Cape Town Airport then BANG gunshots everywhere…saw the one guy get shot…#Hectic”.

Sylvia Klopper tweeted: “Gun shots at Cape Town airport this morning. Everyone shell shocked. Seems to have been gang related and possibly one injured.”

