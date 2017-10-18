R50 000 steering wheel stolen in PE

In a mystery worthy of a Fast and Furious movie script, a unique, hi-tech supercar steering wheel has vanished without a trace from a race-winning multimillion-rand sports car while in Port Elizabeth.

The specialised, state-of-the-art Lamborghini steering wheel valued at about R50 000 was stolen shortly after its win at an endurance series race at the weekend.

The Drizit Lamborghini Huracan – worth about R4-million – won the Port Elizabeth leg of the Mopar South African Endurance Series held at the Bay’s Aldo Scribante racetrack on Saturday. The event was attended by thousands of spectators.

Durban businessman and the Huracan’s owner, Greg Parton, has since offered a R5 000 reward for anyone who can return the steering wheel or point him in the direction of where it might be.

“This steering wheel is useless to anyone else as this is the only race car of its kind in the country. It is a specialist steering wheel and without it the car cannot function.

“The steering wheel allows the driver to adjust things like traction control and settings from inside the car,” he said.

“It also has a button which allows the driver to talk to the pits, a pit speed limit button, computer reset button as well as screen page button and light flash button.”

The wheel is thought to have been stolen either at the racetrack after the event or at the Boardwalk Hotel car park between 10.30pm on Saturday and 4am on Sunday.

Parton, who imported the car from Italy earlier this year, said the Lamborghini was loaded onto a trailer behind the race van towing it.

“The Huracan is a stateof-the-art race car capable of over 300km/h with a V10 620hp engine. It is among the fastest cars in South Africa today.”

The race team noticed the steering wheel was missing when they returned to Durban on Monday morning.