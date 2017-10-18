Public pound plan for stray animals

Sharing roads and parks with stray animals could become far less prevalent in Nelson Mandela Bay should the city secure a piece of land in New Brighton on which it wants to build Port Elizabeth’s first public pound.

The public health department is working towards securing the land, while also hoping to partner with the Animal Welfare Society to run the R8-million facility.

Currently stray animals from Port Elizabeth are transported to the Uitenhage pound, which only has the capacity to hold 30 cattle.

Presenting a report to the public health standing committee yesterday, municipal official Patrick Nodwele said this followed an audit on all land set aside for urban agriculture.

“There were meetings held with the department of agriculture and the economic development department internally.

“[The land] behind the Eveready factory in Stuandale was identified as a suitable site because of its proximity to water.”

He said the land in question was a 100-year-old floodplain.

The department of agriculture is responsible for tagging and branding animals under the Animal Identification Act.

The budget, if secured, is expected to be used for office buildings, veterinary fees, medication, dog kennels, feeding apparatus, fencing, tanks, gates and service provider fees and building the pound.

Bay mayor and committee acting chairman Athol Trollip said roaming livestock was a big issue in the city .