Public pound plan for stray animals
Sharing roads and parks with stray animals could become far less prevalent in Nelson Mandela Bay should the city secure a piece of land in New Brighton on which it wants to build Port Elizabeth’s first public pound.
The public health department is working towards securing the land, while also hoping to partner with the Animal Welfare Society to run the R8-million facility.
Currently stray animals from Port Elizabeth are transported to the Uitenhage pound, which only has the capacity to hold 30 cattle.
Presenting a report to the public health standing committee yesterday, municipal official Patrick Nodwele said this followed an audit on all land set aside for urban agriculture.
“There were meetings held with the department of agriculture and the economic development department internally.
“[The land] behind the Eveready factory in Stuandale was identified as a suitable site because of its proximity to water.”
He said the land in question was a 100-year-old floodplain.
The department of agriculture is responsible for tagging and branding animals under the Animal Identification Act.
The budget, if secured, is expected to be used for office buildings, veterinary fees, medication, dog kennels, feeding apparatus, fencing, tanks, gates and service provider fees and building the pound.
Bay mayor and committee acting chairman Athol Trollip said roaming livestock was a big issue in the city .
“We want to do a livestock audit to see who owns what livestock; we also want to identify land that is suitable for farming.
“Stray animals are a big issue and we need to deal with it because they [stray animals] break people’s walls and the problem we have is that we have one impound and it only takes 30 cattle,” Trollip said.
Trollip said it did not make sense that animals impounded near Port Elizabeth Airport had to be transported to Uitenhage.
Hotspots for stray animals in Port Elizabeth included New Brighton, KwaMagxaki, Kwadwesi, Motherwell, Bluewater Bay, Coega and Colchester, Summerstrand, Central, the western suburbs and the northern areas.
Councillors on the committee said they were not entirely happy with the report as it lacked detail.
DA councillor Francois Greyling asked that a secondary report with more detail on the money required for the project be tabled.
“This is a commendable report especially at short notice, but we need some clarity on some of the items.
“If this land is a 100-year-old floodplain then it is an ideal site as there is nothing else we could do with it,” he said.
Greyling suggested that a kraal be built along with the impound.
ANC councillor Ncediso Captain said the pound would assist in monitoring what animals in the metro ate.
“We have a serious problem with animals that eat everything; we should also look at how they are treated and what they are eating because sometimes people get sick after eating meat at a traditional ceremony only to find that the animal was eating plastic bags,” Captain said.