Pro-nuclear activists vow to challenge site decision

Phumzile Oliphant, chairman of the Jeffreys Bay-based Thyspunt Nuclear Development Forum, said: “Although we are an interested and affected party, we have received no official notification from either DEA or Eskom that Thyspunt has been abandoned.

A group of pro-nuclear campaigners vowed yesterday to challenge the authorisation by the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) Western Cape site for South Africa’s second nuclear reactor, effectively vetoing Eskom’s preferred site at Thyspunt in the Eastern Cape.

“But it is wrong to say that Kouga does not need this development . . . We are still lobbying and determined the project will come to Thyspunt.”

Oliphant said it would be unacceptable if the nuclear build went ahead in the Western Cape, which was already well developed and attracting huge numbers of job-seekers from the Eastern Cape.

“What kind of impact will it have on our escalating unemployment if it does not come to Thyspunt?”